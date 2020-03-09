Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Four on trial over shooting down of flight MH17 in Ukraine

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Amsterdam
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:54 IST
FACTBOX-Four on trial over shooting down of flight MH17 in Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The first hearing in the criminal trial of four men accused of murder for their roles in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in Ukraine began in the Netherlands on Monday:

WHAT HAPPENED?

MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014, over an area where Ukrainian government forces were fighting Russian-backed rebels. Prosecutors say the plane was shot down by a surface-to-air missile fired from rebel-held territory. All 298 passengers and crew were killed, 196 of them Dutch citizens. The Netherlands and Australia have said they hold Russia responsible as it supplied the missile system used to shoot down the plane. Moscow denies involvement.

WHY IS THE TRIAL IN THE NETHERLANDS?

In August 2014, the Netherlands, Ukraine, Malaysia, Australia, and Belgium set up a joint team to investigate possible criminal wrongdoing in the plane's downing. In 2017 the countries agreed that prosecutions would take place in the Netherlands under Dutch law. WHAT IS ALLEGED?

Prosecutors say the missile system that brought down the plane came from the Russian 53rd Anti-Aircraft Brigade, based in the Russian city of Kursk. Moscow denies this. The suspects are charged with "causing flight MH17 to crash, with the death of all aboard" and with the murder of 298 people.

WHO ARE THE DEFENDANTS?

In June 2019 prosecutors named the first group of suspects: Russians Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Igor Girkin, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. Prosecutors have identified them as having participated in arranging and delivering the missile system that brought down the plane.

WHO IS IN COURT?

Not the suspects. Although the Netherlands has issued an international arrest warrant for the four, believed to be in Russia, Russia will not cooperate with the court or extradite its subjects. Lawyers for Oleg Pulatov, as well as a Russian law expert and translator, were present at the start of the hearing. Other defendants chairs were empty. Victims' representatives are expected to attend.

HOW WILL THE TRIAL WORK?

That depends on how the suspects choose to conduct their defense. Pulatov's lawyers have yet to speak. If the other suspects do not turn up and have not appointed lawyers, under Dutch law they can be tried in absentia. Judges would appoint a lawyer to safeguard their interests.

WHAT IS THE POSSIBLE OUTCOME?

The charges carry a sentence of up to life in prison. If the suspects are convicted and sentenced in absentia, without participating in the trial, they would have the chance for a retrial if they ever came into Dutch custody.

WHAT HAPPENS IN COURT?

At the start of Monday's hearing, Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said the initial two weeks of the process would be devoted to "taking stock" of the status of defendants and whether they have lawyers. Are prosecutors ready to present their case or is further investigation needed?

WHERE IS THIS HAPPENING?

The hearings are taking place at the Hague District Court, with sessions located at a high-security courthouse next to Amsterdam's Schiphol airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar Unveils Post-pregnancy Fitness Plans on International Women's Day

BANGALORE, March 9, 2020 PRNewswire -- Manipal Hospitals Jayanagar, in an endeavour to offer post-pregnancy fitness regime, unveiled a unique Fitness Plan for new moms on account of World International Womens Day. The special package was un...

HC restrains BMC from working on drain project on Godrej land

The Bombay High Court on Monday temporarily restrained the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation from carrying out work on the widening of a drain inside the suburban property of Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Limited. A division bench of Just...

Dueling Afghan leaders both declare themselves president

Afghanistans rival leaders were each sworn in as president in separate ceremonies on Monday, throwing plans for negotiations with the Taliban into chaos and creating a dilemma for the United States as it figures out how to move its peace de...

China condemns Pompeo's remarks branding COVID-19 as 'Wuhan virus'

China on Monday condemned US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for branding the COVID-19 as the Wuhan virus, terming his remarks as despicable behaviour and an attempt to stigmatise the Communist nation. The World Health Organisation WHO has o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020