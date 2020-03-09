Left Menu
Development News Edition

British anti-racism advocate accused of Islamophobia

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 17:13 IST
British anti-racism advocate accused of Islamophobia

Britain's opposition Labour party has suspended an anti-racism campaigner over accusations of Islamophobia, the activist revealed on Monday. Trevor Phillips, who has headed several high-profile public bodies including the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said he had been suspended after he suggested Muslims were "different".

The former broadcaster told BBC radio: "They say I've accused Muslims of being different. Well, actually, that's true. The point is Muslims are different and in many ways, I think that's admirable. "We cannot continue to simply say differences don't matter, it's a form of disrespect." The Times newspaper reported that Phillips, 66, was being investigated by Labour over comments about Pakistani Muslim men sexually abusing children in northern English towns, which has become a tinderbox issue in British politics.

He is also under investigation for remarks concerning the failure of some Muslims to wear poppies during Remembrance Sunday, an annual event to commemorate the UK's war dead. Racism claims have rocked Labour in recent years, including in the run-up to last December's general election when it was routinely accused of anti-Semitism.

Phillips was among several public figures who said they would not vote for Labour because of the issue. In response, Labour said it could not comment on individual cases but said in a statement that "it is understood" Phillips had been suspended.

It added: "The Labour Party takes all complaints about Islamophobia extremely seriously and they are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Even before price plunge, hedge funds were abandoning oil: Kemp

Even before the OPEC output agreement broke down on Friday, sending oil prices into a tailspin, hedge funds had launched a second wave of oil-related selling and established one of the most bearish positions since the price crisis of 2014-2...

DTC buses to begin operations after 2 pm on Holi

The Delhi Transport Corporation DTC buses will remain off roads till 2 pm on Tuesday in Delhi-NCR on the occasion of Holi, a statement said.According to DTC officials, the services will resume in the evening on some selected routes as per r...

Kirodi Lal Meena leads farmers' agitation in Jaipur

Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Monday led an agitation of farmers here demanding adequate compensation for crop loss due to recent hailstorm in Rajasthan. Meena, who led hundreds of farmers from Kotkhavda area of Chaksu tehsil of Jaipur...

Two U.S. service members killed in north central Iraq - Pentagon

Two U.S. service members were killed in north-central Iraq on Sunday while accompanying Iraqi security forces on a mission targeting the Islamic State, U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Monday attributing the deaths to enemy force...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020