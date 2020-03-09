Two U.S. service members killed in north central Iraq - Pentagon

Two U.S. service members were killed in north-central Iraq on Sunday while accompanying Iraqi security forces on a mission targeting the Islamic State, U.S. Central Command said in a statement on Monday attributing the deaths to "enemy forces".

The two U.S. military members were not being publicly identified until their families could be notified, the Combined Joint Task Force for Operation Inherent Resolve said in the statement released by the command.

