Two US soldiers killed in Iraq clashes with IS: coalition

  • Baghdad
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 18:43 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 18:43 IST
Two American soldiers fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq were killed during an operation alongside Iraqi forces, the coalition against the jihadists said on Monday

"Two US service members were killed by enemy forces... during a mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold in a mountainous area of north central Iraq, March 8," the coalition said in a statement, using an alternative acronym for the jihadist group.

