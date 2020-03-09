Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain wants to restrict evictions of tenants who miss rent

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 19:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 19:32 IST
Spain wants to restrict evictions of tenants who miss rent
Representative image Image Credit: Reuters

Spain's left-wing government will restrict evictions of tenants who cannot pay rent, particularly in zones such as Madrid and Barcelona where the real estate market is especially tight, two government sources told Reuters on Monday.

This will be one of the first measures geared towards protecting tenants by the new government, which made accessible housing a priority in its coalition manifesto. Spanish rental prices have increased by more than 54% on in the last six years, according to data collected by Idealista, a portal with wide coverage of the nation's rental prices.

"The government has decided to take measures to put the brakes on another social scourge ... evictions due to unpaid rent," one source said. "We will take the necessary measures to avoid this kind of eviction, especially in areas of the market where renting is under pressure and where major property owners dedicate themselves to real estate investment."

The second source said the measure would fall under the broader reform of Spain's Urban Lease Law, expected to pass before the summer. Neither source could spell out in detail how the government planned to make it harder to evict non-paying tenants.

The same sources said the government would prolong a ban on evicting vulnerable home-owners who miss mortgage payments, due to expire on May 15. Such evictions fell 25.1% in 2019 to their lowest level in 12 years. U.N. Special Rapporteur Philip Alston said last month that Spain was facing housing problems of "stunning proportions", affecting people who were already struggling, without jobs or adequate welfare benefits.

The government said last month that it would publish an index of nationwide rental prices, which could be a first step towards enabling rent controls. Spain's real estate market suffered deeply during the economic crisis. A Bank of Spain report published in August 2019 cited Idealista's data to underline the sharp increase in the average cost of rent.

The average monthly rent in February was 11.1 euros per sq meter, compared to 7.22 euros in February 2014, an Idealista official said on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Two US soldiers killed in Iraq clashes with IS: coalition

Two American soldiers fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq were killed during an operation alongside Iraqi forces, the coalition against the jihadists said Monday. Two U.S. service members were killed by enemy forces... during a mission...

Flag marches conducted in riot-hit northeast Delhi, other areas in view of Holi: Police

In view of Holi, the Delhi Police on Monday conducted flag marches in several areas of the national capital which witnessed communal violence recently. Besides flag marches, peace meetings are being conducted in the riot-hit northeast Delhi...

Number of confirmed UK coronavirus cases rises to 319, health ministry says

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has risen to 319 from 273, the health ministry said on Monday.So far in Britain, three people who contracted the virus have died, the health ministry said....

PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh deferred: MEA

Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Bangladesh next week to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been put off after the commemorative programmes were deferred due to detection of Coronavirus ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020