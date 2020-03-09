Left Menu
March of the Living at Auschwitz postponed over virus

  PTI
  Warsaw
  Updated: 09-03-2020 20:51 IST
  Created: 09-03-2020 20:51 IST
The annual March of the Living commemoration for Holocaust victims of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps has been postponed due to worries over the new coronavirus. The event, which was due to take place in April, has been held in Poland for 32 years and each year attracts thousands of people from about 40 countries, according to the organisers.

Holocaust survivors, VIPs and young people pass through the gate at the entrance to the Auschwitz camp before marching more than three kilometres (two miles) to the Birkenau camp, the main extermination site. "After consulting with the relevant health bodies and officials, it is with a heavy heart that we are forced to announce the postponement of this year's March of the Living in Poland," Shmuel Rosenman, the organisation's world chair, said in a statement Sunday.

"Our primary concern is the health of the many participants and the Holocaust survivors who would be joining them." Between 1940 and early 1945, Nazi Germany exterminated about 1.1 million people at Auschwitz-Birkenau, including one million Jewish people from various European countries. In January 1945, the Red Army liberated the camp, where some 80,000 non-Jewish Poles, 25,000 Roma and 20,000 Soviet soldiers also died.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki meanwhile announced the introduction Monday of health checks at four border crossings with Germany and one with the Czech Republic. Most cases of the coronavirus so far registered in Poland had come from people arriving from abroad, he told reporters.

Travellers will have their temperature taken and their contact details will be gathered in case they needed to be contacted. Morawiecki called on Poles to cancel any large gatherings planned and for anyone already in quarantine to observe the measures strictly..

