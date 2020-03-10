Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Indonesia considers 2032 Olympics bid for new capital city with SoftBank's help

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 11:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 11:25 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Indonesia considers 2032 Olympics bid for new capital city with SoftBank's help
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is weighing an audacious 2032 Olympics bid centered on the country's not-yet-built new capital and is in early talks with SoftBank chief executive Masayoshi Son and other investors for support, sources said.

The world's fourth-most-populous country unveiled in August plans to build a $34 billion "smart and green" new capital on the forested island of Borneo to replace the crowded, polluted megacity of Jakarta, which is slowly sinking into the sea. According to the head of Indonesia's investment board (BKPM), the government is evaluating how to make the unnamed new capital its candidate city for the 2032 Olympics. It had already submitted a bid for Jakarta, and it is not clear whether the new plan would include any events there. BKPM chief Bahlil Lahadalia told Reuters that the tentative plan had been presented to some investors.

Two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that top Indonesian officials had raised SoftBank's possible backing of the Olympics plan with Son in Jakarta in late February. The people spoke on condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to speak to the media. Widodo enlisted the SoftBank founder this year, along with former British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed al Nahyan, to act as advisers and help attract funding.

Son met with Widodo and Blair about the new capital on Feb. 28, and the discussion included sports facilities but not the Olympics, according to a presidential spokesman, who did not answer further questions. According to the sources, Son is open to the Olympics proposal, which would see SoftBank provide assistance to the Games and SoftBank-backed Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab act as a "mobility partner."

Lahadalia told Reuters he was not aware of specific discussions with Son. Representatives for SoftBank and Grab declined to comment. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will select a host city by 2025.

Son told reporters in January he hopes to invest more in Indonesia, with current commitments including a $2 billion investment in Grab, Southeast Asia's biggest ride-hailing firm, last July. A separate source told Reuters that while Son was still assessing plans for the new capital, an investment announcement was likely to come in April and involve Grab. Grab CEO Anthony Tan wrote on LinkedIn last week that he "was super stoked to have joined the (Feb. 28th) discussions on Indonesia's new capital city" and was eager to work with SoftBank "to develop critical infrastructure for the new capital city."

The Olympic Games, which place a heavy financial burden on host cities, face a challenging year as the coronavirus outbreak raises the prospect that the 2020 Tokyo Games could be canceled or postponed - something the IOC and Japan say won't happen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares emerge from rout as stimulus hopes calm panic

Asian stocks bounced, and bond yields rose from record lows on Tuesday on hopes that global policymakers would introduce co-ordinated stimulus to cushion the economic impact of a coronavirus outbreak. U.S. and European markets were expected...

Continuity of care leads to considerable improvements in patient outcomes: Study

In a breakthrough study, researchers have found that higher continuity of care, meaning a care team cooperatively involved in ongoing healthcare, is better for health outcomes. The new research was published in the INFORMS journal Manufactu...

No Headline

Cong president Sonia Gandhi approves expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia with immediate effect for anti-party activities K C Venugopal....

Korean Air president says coronavirus a threat to its survival

Korean Air Lines has warned that the coronavirus outbreak could threaten its survival after more than half of the world restricted passengers entering from South Korea. Woo Kee-hong, Korean Airs president, said more than 80 of South Koreas ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020