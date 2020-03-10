Berlin to take in children from Greek refugee camps - RTL

The city of Berlin will take in 80 to 100 children from Greek refugee camps, the German capital's senator for interior affairs told broadcaster RTL on Tuesday.

Asked when the children could arrive in Berlin, Andreas Geisel told the broadcaster: "It now depends on how quickly the German government implements this decision. I think it's more like today than tomorrow."

