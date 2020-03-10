Lebanon records first novel coronavirus death: health ministry

A Lebanese man died on Tuesday from the novel coronavirus, a health ministry source said, marking the country's first recorded death from an epidemic that has infected 41 people nationwide

The 56-year-old was receiving treatment in a state-run Beirut hospital, the ministry source told AFP, adding that he had recently returned from Egypt, where the virus has also spread.

