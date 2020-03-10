Left Menu
Development News Edition

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Onward' Leads Box Office; K-pop cancellations and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Onward' Leads Box Office; K-pop cancellations and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Madonna cancels Paris shows over coronavirus restrictions: promoter

Madonna has canceled shows in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday due to restrictions imposed over the coronavirus outbreak, promoter Live Nation said on Monday. France on Sunday banned gathering of more than 1,000 people as the death toll and number of coronavirus infections continued to rise.

Swedish actor Max von Sydow, star of 'Seventh Seal' and 'Exorcist', dies aged 90

Max von Sydow, the tall, blond Swedish actor who brought gravitas to arthouse dramas, horror movies and Hollywood blockbusters, has died in France aged 90, his agent said on Monday. His wife, producer Catherine Brelet, told Paris Match: "It is with a broken heart and with infinite sadness that we have the extreme pain of announcing the departure of Max von Sydow on March 8, 2020."

Led Zeppelin wins 'Stairway to Heaven' copyright case

Led Zeppelin on Monday persuaded a U.S. appeals court to reinstate a jury verdict that it did not steal the opening guitar riff for "Stairway to Heaven" from an obscure song written four years earlier. In a 9-2 decision, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said lead singer Robert Plant's and guitarist Jimmy Page's 1971 rock anthem did not infringe "Taurus," written by guitarist Randy Wolfe of the band Spirit.

'Onward' Leads Box Office With Ho-Hum $40 Million

Disney and Pixar's "Onward" debuted this weekend to $40 million, enough to lead box office charts but still a somewhat disappointing start given the studio's near-flawless track record when it comes to animated fare. Internationally, the film brought in $28 million for a global tally of $68 million. "Onward," a fantastical adventure about two brothers (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt), ranks among Pixar's lowest opening weekend's in modern times, joining 2015's "The Good Dinosaur" and its $39 million as a rare blemish for the Disney-owned company, known for producing hits such as "Inside Out," Coco" and Up." Pixar films typically cost $175 million to $200 million to produce, a huge sum that doesn't include global marketing fees.

Travel curbs on South Koreans prompt K-pop cancellations, especially in Japan

Japan's travel restrictions on South Koreans over the coronavirus epidemic have spurred cancellations of a string of K-pop concerts scheduled in Japan, threatening to hurt the Korean entertainment industry in its most lucrative market. Japan said starting Monday, people arriving from South Korea will be quarantined for two weeks. Tokyo also suspended visa waivers and the validity of existing visas for Koreans, followed by a similar move by South Korea, rekindling a diplomatic feud between the neighbors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

COLUMN-Saudi Arabia tries shock tactics to bring oil war to swift end: Kemp

Saudi Arabia has escalated its oil market conflict with Russia in an attempt to force Russia back to negotiations or compel the United States to intervene and help broker a new agreement. Saudi Aramco has said it will lift the volume of oil...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 10

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

US says in talks with NATO allies to provide Turkey military aid

The U.S. is discussing with its NATO allies what they can offer Turkey in terms of military assistance in Idlib and discussing measures that may be taken if Russia and the Syrian government breaks a ceasefire, officials said on Tuesday.We a...

Israeli court rejects Netanyahu request to delay trial

A Jerusalem district court on Tuesday rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus request to delay the start of his corruption trial, ruling it would begin as planned next week. Netanyahus lawyers had appealed for a delay, saying they neede...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020