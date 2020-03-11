Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kabul to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners if violence eases

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 11:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 11:30 IST
Kabul to release 5,000 Taliban prisoners if violence eases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Afghan government will gradually release 5,000 Taliban prisoners starting this week if the insurgents significantly reduce violence, President Ashraf Ghani's spokesman said early Wednesday, seeking to resolve a dispute that has delayed peace talks between the militants and Kabul. The announcement came hours after the US said its forces had started pulling out of two bases in Afghanistan, in line with a deal signed between Washington and the Taliban in Doha last month aiming to end America's longest war.

The government will "release 1,500 Taliban prisoners as a gesture of goodwill" starting Saturday, with another 3,500 to be freed after negotiations begin, spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Twitter. The agreement, which will initially see 100 prisoners freed each day, will depend on the Taliban's willingness to significantly limit attacks in the country, he added.

The decision attempts to resolve one of the long-running spats that have stymied potential peace talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government. Although the Taliban were due to start talks with Kabul on Tuesday, negotiations were delayed because the insurgents' demanded as a prerequisite the prisoner release in exchange for 1,000 captives.

Ghani had refused but Wednesday's decree signaled a softening of his stance, with the proviso that none of the released prisoners would return to the frontlines. According to the decree, after the first 1,500 captives are freed, a further "500 Taliban prisoners will be released every two weeks" once negotiations begin.

US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad welcomed the announcement and urged the Afghan government and the Taliban to meet "immediately" in Qatar to sort out prisoner details. The State Department voiced confidence that Afghan peace talks would open soon, saying Ghani was speaking to rivals and would name a negotiating team "in the coming few days." The UN Security Council on Tuesday endorsed the US-Taliban deal, a rare step for an agreement involving insurgents.

The Council urged the Afghan government "to advance the peace process, including by participating in intra-Afghan negotiations". Under the US-Taliban deal, foreign forces will quit Afghanistan within 14 months, subject to Taliban security guarantees and the insurgents holding talks with Kabul.

The US is initially supposed to cut its troop presence from about 12,000 currently to 8,600 by mid-July, and close five of its roughly 20 bases across the country. Troops have started leaving one base in Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province in the south, and another base in Herat in the west, a US official told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

Helmand is where US and British forces fought some of the bloodiest campaigns of the 18-year war. The initial drawdown comes as the Taliban, which sees themselves as having achieved "victory" over America, test the Pentagon's resolve to protect local partners by conducting dozens of low-level attacks against Afghan forces.

The US has only responded to a few of these attacks, but the State Department warned Tuesday that the level of violence was "unacceptable." In the previous 24 hours, the insurgents carried out attacks in 32 out of 34 of the country's provinces, killing seven people including two civilians, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP. The Taliban have ramped up attacks since halting a week-long partial truce in place until the signing of the Doha accord, ending a welcome reprieve for ordinary Afghans who have born the brunt of the deadly violence.

Under the US-Taliban deal, the militants are to prevent groups including Al-Qaeda from using Afghanistan as a base to threaten the security of the US and its allies. In congressional testimony on Tuesday, a top US general, Kenneth McKenzie, said the Islamist extremist Taliban have been "very effective" against the Islamic State group in Nangarhar province over the last few months.

"There was very limited support from us," he said, without elaborating. There was no immediate reaction from the insurgents to Ghani's decree on the prisoners, which followed a deepening political crisis in Kabul. Ghani's rival Abdullah Abdullah also declared himself president and held a simultaneous swearing-in ceremony on Monday, minutes after Ghani took the oath for his second term.

A member of the Taliban's leadership council -- the Quetta Shura -- told AFP on Tuesday the insurgents had delivered a list of the 5,000 captives they wanted to be freed to the Afghan government. But he accused Kabul of acting in bad faith, alleging that "the government (planned) to release only those prisoners who are elderly, very ill or those whose sentences have expired".

Kabul did not respond to the allegations, but Ghani's decree on Wednesday said that "prisoners will be released based on their age, health status, and the remaining jail term".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

AAP gives notice in Rajya Sabha over Yes bank crisis

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour Notice in Rajya Sabha over the ongoing Yes bank crisis. In a letter to Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha, the AAP leader sought permission from Rajya Chairman to allow him to ...

Lal's very poor pitch comment was ill-timed and error of judgement: SCA curator

Arun Lals very poor pitch comment on an opening day drew a sharp rebuttal from Saurashtra Cricket Association on Wednesday when its curator Mahendra Rajdev said the Bengal coach erred in his judgment by jumping the gun in the Ranji Trophy f...

Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh....

WTO suspends meetings until March 20 after coronavirus case

The World Trade Organization WTO said on Tuesday that it is suspending all meetings until March 20 after a staff member was confirmed to have coronavirus. The Geneva-based organization, in a statement by WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020