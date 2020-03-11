Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thai immigration officers at Bangkok airport diagnosed with COVID-19

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bangkok
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 13:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 12:46 IST
Thai immigration officers at Bangkok airport diagnosed with COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two immigration officers at Bangkok's main airport have coronavirus and may have handled the passports of visitors to Thailand, a health official said Wednesday. The men, both working at Suvarnabhumi airport, fell ill on March 7 and 8 respectively and potentially came into contact with arriving passengers in the days before their diagnosis.

One of the officers was among a team-leading health screening of Thai returnees from South Korea which has reported the second most COVID-19 infections in Asia after China. "They were not working at the same spots," Sopon Iamsirithaworn of the Disease Control Department said.

"There is a chance they came into contact with foreigners or touched passports," he added. Thailand's Interior Minister said Wednesday it will suspend visa-free arrivals from South Korea, Hong Kong, and Italy, as well as visa-on-arrival from 18 countries including China and India.

All affected visitors must apply for visas at Thai embassies in their own countries and present a medical certificate. Thailand's economy is heavily reliant on tourism.

The deadly virus has hammered the sector costing the country billions of dollars, mainly after Chinese tourists were quarantined on the mainland or stayed at home. Many western visitors have also canceled holidays or deferred bookings as Thai authorities issue a baffling barrage of advice.

After days drip-feeding conflicting information to holidaymakers, health authorities said on Friday there will be no compulsory quarantine for people from countries hardest hit by the virus. Thailand has reported 59 cases of the new coronavirus, but there are concerns the low figure may be a reflection of very limited testing program.

Flag carrier Thai Airways said from Friday it will suspend all flights to Italy, where over 630 people have died with around 10,000 infected so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

TAKE A LOOK-Bank of England cuts rates to 0.25%

The Bank of England unexpectedly cut interest rates by half a percentage point to 0.25 on Wednesday in a move to bolster Britains economy against disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak.Following are the main stories BoE cuts rates t...

Bank of England cuts rates to 0.25% in shock move over coronavirus

The Bank of England unexpectedly cut interest rates by half a percent to 0.25 on Wednesday in a move to bolster Britains economy against disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Although the magnitude of the economic shock from Covid-...

Myanmar army blocks bid to slash parliamentary power base

Myanmars military has quashed proposals in Parliament that would mean its MPs relinquish power, in a vote pitting the armed forces in open opposition against Aung San Suu Kyi as elections loom. The vote on Tuesday was the climax of a year o...

Japan marks tsunami anniversary, no govt memorial amid virus

Some residents along the Japanese northern coast on Wednesday stood on roadsides overlooking the sea, offering silent prayers for their loved ones lost in a massive earthquake and tsunami nine years ago. But in Tokyo and many other places a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020