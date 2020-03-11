Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taliban reject Afghan offer to free 1,500 prisoners before talks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 20:10 IST
Taliban reject Afghan offer to free 1,500 prisoners before talks

The Taliban rejected the Afghan government's attempt to resolve a spiralling crisis over the release of insurgent prisoners Wednesday, as Kabul warned it was ready to resume offensive battlefield operations. The decree issued earlier by President Ashraf Ghani had raised hopes that Kabul's offer to free 1,500 insurgents as a "gesture of goodwill" before talks begin, would prompt the Taliban to come to the negotiating table.

But Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told AFP that "5,000 prisoners should be released as a trust-building measure, and ... this should be before the intra-Afghan talks", refusing to budge from a longstanding demand of the insurgents. Any changes amounted to "a violation" of the deal struck between the insurgents and Washington in Doha last month, he added.

Even though Kabul was not a signatory to the deal, that accord stated that up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners held by Afghan authorities "will be" released before talks, prompting an angry reaction from Ghani. Ghani's decree said the government would release 1,500 captives starting Saturday -- but only if the insurgents cut violence -- with plans to free another 3,500 prisoners after negotiations begin.

It was an attempt to resolve one of the long-running spats that has stymied peace talks between the insurgents and the Afghan government. The Taliban announcement throws everything into doubt again, and each day of delay to negotiations brings more bloodshed, with the insurgents carrying out dozens of attacks across the country.

On Wednesday, the government warned it would resume offensive operations against the militants next week if violence continues, ending a unilateral partial truce put in place ahead of the talks. "The failure of this process will be on the Taliban," Ghani's spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said, adding: "We have taken necessary political steps but the other side still insists on violence".

"Our forces are on active defence status but starting from next week if the Taliban keep violence on, we will retaliate," he warned. In Afghanistan, the new week starts on Saturday. Ghani's decree had signalled a softening of his stance, with the proviso that none of the released prisoners would return to the frontlines.

US negotiator Zalmay Khalilzad welcomed the decree and urged the Afghan government and the Taliban to meet "immediately" in Qatar to sort out prisoner details. The decree was issued hours after the US said its forces had started pulling out of two bases in Afghanistan, in line with their agreement to withdraw from the country within 14 months in exchange for Taliban security guarantees..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Baseball HoF inductee Walker to serve as emergency goalie

Larry Walker is trading his baseball mitt for a goaltenders glove. Walker, the long-time Colorado Rockies outfielderfirst baseman, will serve as the Colorado Avalanches honorary emergency goalie for Sundays game versus the visiting Vegas Go...

New York judge sentences unrepentant Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison

Former movie producer Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Wednesday following his sexual assault and rape conviction last month in a case hailed as a victory for the MeToo movement against sexual misconduct, after he mad...

76-year-old man from Karnataka suspected to be infected with coronavirus

A 76-year-old man from the district headquarters town of Kalaburagi suspected to be infected with coronavirus died on Tuesday night, and the exact cause of his death is being ascertained, officials said. Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramul...

Telangana govt issues standard operating protocol for IT companies

The Telangana government is actively engaging with the industry bodies to review and monitor the coronavirus spread, said VC Sajjanar, CP, Cyberabad and Nodal officer. The state government had appointed the Police Commissioner, Cyberabad as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020