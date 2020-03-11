G7 ministerial to take place virtually due to coronavirus: US

A meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers set this month for Pittsburgh will take place virtually instead due to coronavirus concerns, the United States said on Thursday

"Out of an abundance of caution, the United States has decided to host the upcoming G7 ministerial virtually by video teleconference instead of gathering in Pittsburgh," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

