Left Menu
Development News Edition

US ex-marine on trial for attacking Moscow police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 22:14 IST
US ex-marine on trial for attacking Moscow police

A US ex-marine stood trial in Moscow Wednesday on charges that he had attacked police officers, and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. Trevor Reed, 28, allegedly attacked police called by friends after he became very intoxicated and risked walking into traffic.

While being driven to a police station, he purportedly grabbed the arm of a police officer, causing the car they were in to swerve, and elbowed another officer in the abdomen. The incident happened in August 2019 and Reed, who is from Texas, has been held in a Moscow pre-trial detention centre since then.

Police escorted Reed into the courtroom of Moscow's Golovino district court for the hearing, attended by his parents, sister and Russian girlfriend. He declined to answer questions from media in the courtroom, saying: "You'll have to ask my attorney." His father Joey Reed told AFP his son had chosen not to plead guilty because he cannot remember the incident.

"He can't plead honestly one way or another," Reed's father said. "He was extremely intoxicated. He remembers nothing of the evening except people trying to toast him with vodka at a party." US State Department personnel have visited Reed monthly, his father said, and the family has asked them to be present at the trial.

"He's doing all right, he has some back pain and foot issues and stress but he looks well and he says he's being treated fairly" in the detention centre, Reed's father said. The case has attracted attention owing to the lengthy sentence faced by a US citizen and speculation in Russian and US media that he could be part of a prisoner swap.

Reed's father declined to comment, but said he believed US prisoner swaps historically involved spies, a charge his son does not face. He said defence lawyers were focusing on "irregularities" in the case, such as why his son was not handcuffed in the police car if his behaviour was violent.

Attorneys also told him that security camera footage did not show the police car swerving. The family posted bail of $15,000 but the court rejected it, a decision now being appealed.

Russia's highest-profile US detainee is Paul Whelan, who was arrested in 2018 on espionage charges. He risks up to 20 years in prison if convicted. His trial has not started yet..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Baseball HoF inductee Walker to serve as emergency goalie

Larry Walker is trading his baseball mitt for a goaltenders glove. Walker, the long-time Colorado Rockies outfielderfirst baseman, will serve as the Colorado Avalanches honorary emergency goalie for Sundays game versus the visiting Vegas Go...

Cabinet declares compensation for birds culled in suspicion of Avian Influenza

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to pay compensation to the owners of the hens which were culled as part of the governments precautionary measures following the outbreak of bird flu. Authorities had begun culling domesticated bird...

NBA-Warriors to play Thursday home game with no fans due to coronavirus

The Golden State Warriors will play their Thursday home game without spectators because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus, the San Francisco-based NBA team said on Wednesday.The decision was announced shortly after the city and co...

Shah openly defended Delhi Police, no justice expected: Owaisi

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah openly defended the Delhi Police in the Lok Sabha today while replying to the debate on Delhi violence. He has openly defended the Delhi Police, though the riots...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020