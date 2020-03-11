Kuwait to suspend all commercial flights from Mar 13 amid coronavirus concerns

Kuwait will suspend all commercial flights to and from the country, starting March 13 until further notice as part of the measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, the state news agency reported on Wednesday. The authorities have also banned people from meeting in restaurants, cafes, and commercial centres, according to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

A public holiday has been announced in the country from March 12 to March 26, though the companies providing vital services would remain open, the agency further reported. Earlier today, the country's Health Ministry had reported three more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of those infected in the Gulf nation to 72.

Coronavirus first originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, and has since then spread of more than 100 countries across the world, including India. (ANI)

