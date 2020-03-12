Left Menu
Rugby-France prop Haouas gets three-week ban for punch

  • Updated: 12-03-2020 00:14 IST
France prop Mohamed Haouas has been banned for three weeks after pleading guilty to punching Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie in their Six Nations clash on Sunday. Haouas received a red card in the 36th minute of the 28-17 defeat at Murrayfield, an act of petulance that left his side with a numerical disadvantage at a time when they led by a single point and contributed to their first defeat of the campaign.

"The Disciplinary Committee found that the act of foul play warranted a mid-range entry point (six weeks’ suspension) and reduced that by three weeks to take account of mitigating factors (including good conduct, guilty plea and relative inexperience at international level)," Six Nations organisers said in a statement on Wednesday. "Given his playing schedule, he is free to resume playing on Tuesday, April 14, 2020."

The Montpellier front-rower made his international debut in the Six Nations opener against England last month. France’s scheduled fixture at home to Ireland this weekend has been postponed due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

