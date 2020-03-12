Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus attaches to receptor on respiratory cells, hijack them to produce multiple copies: Study

Coronavirus attaches to a receptor on respiratory cells in the human body and hijack them to produce more viruses, scientists revealed.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hangzhou
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 02:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 02:06 IST
Coronavirus attaches to receptor on respiratory cells, hijack them to produce multiple copies: Study
An isolate from the first US case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV or novel coronavirus, is seen in a transmission electron microscopic image obtained from the Centers for Disease Control.. Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus attaches to a receptor on respiratory cells in the human body and hijack them to produce more viruses, scientists revealed. Researchers led by Qiang Zhou, a research fellow at Westlake University in China's Hangzhou said that the new virus attached to a receptor on respiratory cells called angiotensin-converting enzyme 2, or ACE2 after entering into the human body, reported a science news website called Live Science.

Zhou and his team used a tool called cryo-electron microscopy, which employs deeply frozen samples and electron beams to image the tiniest structures of biological molecules. Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, which originated from Wuhan city of China has claimed more than 4,000 lives and has infected over 1,11,000 people around the world.

The scientists around the world so far failed to discover the cure of the lethal infection. According to Live Science, viruses must be able to gain entry into individual human cells to infect the host.

A virologist at Loyola University Chicago, who was not a part of the research team, is of the view that the new discovery will help in developing a drug or even vaccine for the virus. "They have pictures all the way down at the level of the atoms that interact at the binding interface," Thomas Gallagher said.

"The virus outbreak only began to occur a couple of months ago and within that short period of time, these authors have come up with information that I think traditionally takes much longer," Gallagher added. Last month, a research team led by scientists at the University of Texas in Austin described the tiny molecular key on SARS-CoV-2 that gives the virus entry into the cell.

They identified the key as the spike protein or S protein. Last week, Zhou and his team described the rest of the puzzle -- the structure of the ACE2 receptor protein (which is on the surfaces of respiratory cells) and how it and the spike protein interact.

The researchers published their findings in the journal Science on March 4. "If we think of the human body as a house and 2019-nCoV (another name for SARS-CoV-2) as a robber, then ACE2 would be the doorknob of the house's door. Once the S-protein grabs it, the virus can enter the house," Liang Tao, a researcher at Westlake University who was not involved in the new study, said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. considers restrictions on European travelers as coronavirus hits home

The U.S. government is likely to discourage Americans from taking trips to Europe and might restrict people entering the United States from the continent to fight coronavirus, as a top health official warned on Wednesday the U.S. outbreak w...

Soccer-High-profile Qatar tournament cancelled over coronavirus

A high-profile four-team international soccer tournament in Doha, Qatar this month has been cancelled due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak, the Croatian Football Federation said on Wednesday. Croatia were due to feature alongside Port...

2 Americans, 1 British personnel killed in rocket attack on base near Baghdad

Two Americans and one British personnel have been killed after around 15 rockets hit a coalition base near Baghdad on Wednesday local time, RT reported citing US officials. The officials have cited preliminary information to inform about th...

Syrian state media says unidentified jets hit border town with Iraq

Unidentified jets hit targets south east of the Syrian town of Albukamal along the border with Iraq with only material damage, state media said late on Wednesday.It gave no details. Western intelligence sources say the border town lies on a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020