Syrian state media says unidentified jets hit border town with Iraq

Unidentified jets hit targets southeast of the Syrian town of Albukamal along the border with Iraq with only material damage, state media said late on Wednesday.

It gave no details. Western intelligence sources say the border town lies on a strategic supply route for Iranian-backed militias who regularly send reinforcements from Iraq into Syria to aid Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.