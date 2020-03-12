COVID-19: MEA appoints additional secretary level rank official as nodal officer

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday appointed an additional secretary level rank official as nodal officer to coordinate efforts at the global level regarding coronavirus after the World Health Organisation (WHO) announced the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic. The virus, which originated in Wuhan in China last December, has spread to over 90 countries. It has claimed over 4,000 lives and infected over 1,10,000 people globally.

Earlier on Wednesday, WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction. The central government has suspended all visas to India till April 15 as part of measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Centre said that with 10 more people confirmed positive for novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 60. Out of the 60 cases, 36 are Indian citizens. Six of the eight new cases are from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi, according to the health ministry. (ANI)

