Coronavirus scare: Merkel, in a harsh reality, warns 60-70% of the population will be infected

Spilling over a hard truth on the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday warned the citizens that two in three people may become infected as there is no immunity against the virus which continues to spread exponentially.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn leave after a news conference on coronavirus in Berlin. Image Credit: ANI

Spilling over a hard truth on the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday warned the citizens that two in three people may become infected as there is no immunity against the virus which continues to spread exponentially. "We have to understand that many people will be infected," The New York Times quoted Merkel as saying.

"The consensus among experts is that 60 to 70 percent of the population will be infected as long as this remains the situation," she added. The most important thing, the chancellor said, is to slow down the spread of the coronavirus to win time for people to develop immunity, and to prevent the health care system from becoming overwhelmed.

Without making big promises during the press conference, the politician urged Germans to observe restrictions and stand in solidarity with one another, for the common good. Soccer games will play to empty stadiums. Big events will be canceled. If need be, Germany will even suspend its cherished balanced budget and borrow more.

"We must take all necessary measures," Merkel. "That is true for the government and everyone in a position of political responsibility. But it is also true for all citizens, the 83 million people who live in our country. It is about protecting older people, those with previous illnesses and vulnerable groups."

"This is putting our solidarity, our common sense and our openheartedness for one another to the test," she said. "I hope that we will pass it."

The chancellor has been in regular consultation with her health minister and with German scientists who have been tracking the virus since it first appeared in Bavaria in January. The total number of infections rose to 1600 in recent days with three fatalities, on Wednesday.

The World Health Organization has also officially announced the viral infection to be a global pandemic. There are 118,000 cases, more than 4,000 deaths, the agency said, and the virus has found a foothold on every continent except for Antarctica. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

