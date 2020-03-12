Russian court fines BBC World News $200 for broadcast violations - Interfax
A Russian court fined BBC World News and one of its senior journalists on Thursday for failing to correctly label content unsuitable for children and failing to submit content to a state archive, the Interfax news agency reported.
BBC World News and Yekaterina Yakushenko, its editor-in-chief in Russia, were fined a total of 16,000 roubles ($212.70) for the two offences, the reports said. ($1 = 75.2225 roubles)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
