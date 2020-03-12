Left Menu
Development News Edition

After 400 years, London show reunites six masterpieces by Titian

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:22 IST
After 400 years, London show reunites six masterpieces by Titian
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A series of six paintings by the Venetian master Titian, commissioned by King Philip II of Spain and inspired by the works of the Roman poet Ovid, have been reunited for the first time in four centuries in an exhibition at London's National Gallery. The large-scale paintings, created between 1551 and 1562, represent scenes from classical mythology drawn mostly from Ovid's "Metamorphoses", and explore themes of passion, temptation, and punishment.

"They're touchstone paintings in the development of European painting," said Matthias Wivel, curator of the exhibition, during a preview on Thursday. "They were incredibly famous in their day and indeed inspired artists for generations." The show, "Titian: Love Desire Death", is scheduled to open to the public on March 16 and last until June 14.

Unlike other countries affected by the global coronavirus pandemic, Britain has not yet taken measures such as shutting down museums and galleries. Wivel said he did not know what would happen to the Titian show if such measures were taken. "I guess we'll see. It's so unpredictable, it's hard to pronounce upon it," he said. "Obviously it's a shadow over everything."

The six paintings, which Titian called his "poesie", or poems, are considered landmarks in European art for their highly expressive rendering of emotions. The National Gallery described the works as a turning point in Titian's career. Unusually for a patron of that era, Philip had given him freedom to select his own subjects, allowing him to develop complex narratives and explore ambiguous feelings.

All six paintings were delivered to the king but later scattered across Europe by various twists of history. One of them, "Danae", remained in Madrid until it was seized by Joseph Bonaparte, brother of Napoleon after French forces invaded Spain. It was later taken by the British military commander Wellington when he defeated Joseph's army at the Battle of Vitoria in 1813, eventually finding its way to London.

Nowadays, four of the paintings belong to various British galleries, one to the Prado in Madrid, and one to the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

'A Quiet Place 2' release joins list of Hollywood coronavirus delays

The release of Paramount thriller A Quiet Place Part II is being delayed indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak, director and producer John Krasinski said on Thursday.The film, starring Emily Blunt, which was due to start its inte...

Trump gives Pentagon authority for potential response after deadly Iraq attack

U.S. President Donald Trump has given the Pentagon the authority to potentially respond to Wednesdays rocket attack by Iran-backed militia in Iraq that killed two American troops and a British servicemember, Defense Secretary Mark Esper sai...

Coronavirus-hit Princess Cruises to suspend operations

Princess Cruises, the operator of two ocean liners quarantined because of numerous coronavirus cases, said on Thursday it would suspend voyages of all its 18 ships for two months.The suspension upends an industry already struggling with can...

Trump says had no time to consult European allies on coronavirus travel curbs

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he had no time to consult with European allies before announcing coronavirus travel restrictions, but hoped the curbs on travel to Europe and China could be lifted very quickly.Trump spoke to rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020