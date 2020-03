BRIEF-Twitter Says Suspended Network Of Accounts Attempting To Sow Discord

Twitter Inc: * TWITTER SAYS RECENTLY SUSPENDED SMALL NETWORK OF ACCOUNTS LARGELY TWEETING IN ENGLISH AND THAT PRESENTED THEMSELVES AS BASED IN U.S. - TWEET

* TWITTER SAYS REMOVED 71 ACCOUNTS OPERATING OUT OF GHANA AND NIGERIA AND WHICH CO CAN "RELIABLY ASSOCIATE WITH RUSSIA" * TWITTER SAYS 71 REMOVED ACCOUNTS ATTEMPTED TO SOW DISCORD BY ENGAGING IN CONVERSATIONS ABOUT SOCIAL ISSUES, LIKE RACE AND CIVIL RIGHTS Source text : http://bit.ly/38Lm60D Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.