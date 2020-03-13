US conduct retaliation airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in Iraq after rocket attack
The United States is conducting retaliation airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in response to the fatal rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq that killed three coalition troops, Fox News reported citing a US military source. The military official said on Thursday (local time) that the US is targeting multiple locations used by Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq and along the Syrian border, according to Fox News.
The US-led coalition forces said that more than 15 small rockets hit Iraq's Taji military base, which hosts its troops, spokesperson Myles Coggins said in a statement on Wednesday. Two Americans and one British personnel were killed in the attack. (ANI)
