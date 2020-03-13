Left Menu
Development News Edition

Everest shut down after Nepal suspends permits over virus 14

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 10:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 10:09 IST
Everest shut down after Nepal suspends permits over virus

Nepal on Friday suspended permits to climb Everest because of the coronavirus pandemic, closing off the world's biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its side

Nepal has suspended climbing on all mountains in the country and stopped issuing tourist visas, Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation told AFP

"The government has decided to suspend all spring expeditions and scrap permits for the time being. The decision can be reviewed after analysing the global scenario over the coming month," Bhattarai said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

STL Academy Wins Asia Book of Records for a First-of-its-kind Largest Online Workshop on Optical Fibre Technology

HYDERABAD, India, March 13, 2020 PRNewswire -- STL Academy, an endeavour by STL NSE STRTECH, to create an ecosystem of optical fibre professionals, recently won the coveted Asia Book of Records for conducting F-Tech 2.0, the largest online ...

Parliament Schedule for Friday, March 13

LOK SABHA Bills for consideration and passing-The Aircraft Amendment Bill, 2020RAJYA SABHA-Private Members Legislative BusinessPTIDV DV...

Plea in Delhi HC for judicial intervention to deal with coronavirus outbreak

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court on Friday seeking its intervention to deal with the deadly coronavirus outbreakThe petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar that allowed it to be li...

Coronavirus: Delhi govt shuts all swimming pools in national capital

The Delhi government has ordered the shutting of all public swimming pools in the city with immediate effect till March 31 in wake of coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Friday. The health department of the Delhi government had issued...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020