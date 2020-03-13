Everest shut down after Nepal suspends permits over virus 14
Nepal on Friday suspended permits to climb Everest because of the coronavirus pandemic, closing off the world's biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its side
Nepal has suspended climbing on all mountains in the country and stopped issuing tourist visas, Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation told AFP
"The government has decided to suspend all spring expeditions and scrap permits for the time being. The decision can be reviewed after analysing the global scenario over the coming month," Bhattarai said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Everest
- Nepal
- Yogesh Bhattarai
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 13-Coronavirus spreads faster outside China, stoking global fears
UPDATE 2-Apple investor vote sounds 'warning' over China app takedowns
Mainland China reports 433 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths on Feb 26
Increases in virus cases outside China deeply concerning: UN health chief
WRAPUP 1-U.S.-S.Korea military drills postponed as coronavirus spreads faster outside China