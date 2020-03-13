Indian man jailed for 6 years in Singapore for sexually assaulting compatriot

An Indian construction worker has been jailed for six years and six weeks' in Singapore for sexually abusing a male compatriot in 2017. Indian national Paruppa Kownder Kulanthai, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault, according to a report by The Straits Times on Friday.

Paruppa, who has a wife and daughter in India, returned to his labourers' dormitory at around 10 pm on Oct 7, 2017, after a night of drinking when he found a 29-year-old man sleeping. Paruppa went over-performed oral sex on the Indian man, the report said, adding the two men did not know each other before the incident. The victim told a security officer about the incident and the police were alerted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiagesh Sukumaran told the court: "The accused admitted that he was overcome with temptation when he saw the victim sleeping near the staircase landing (and) that he was drunk at the... time."

