Iraqi president condemns U.S. air strikes -statement

Iraqi President Barham Salih condemned on Friday a series of overnight U.S. airstrikes as a violation of national sovereignty and warned that the country could slip into chaos and become a failed state.

"The repeated violations the state is being subjected to are a dangerous and deliberate weakening of its abilities and reputation, especially at a time when Iraq faces unprecedented challenges on political, economic, financial, security, and health fronts," Salih said in a statement.

"These dangers could lead to chaos and Iraq becoming a failed state, especially if the security escalation continues while Islamic State militants attempt to regain their ability to threaten national security and the safety of citizens."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.