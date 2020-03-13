Left Menu
Sri Lanka welcomes PM Modi's proposal of joint strategy to fight coronavirus, says envoy

Sri Lankan acting High Commissioner to India Niluka Kadurugamuwa on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to chalk out a joint strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 13-03-2020 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 21:20 IST
Sri Lankan acting High Commissioner to India Niluka kadurugamuwa speaking to ANI in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lankan acting High Commissioner to India Niluka Kadurugamuwa on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal to chalk out a joint strategy to combat the coronavirus pandemic. "This is a good initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight against deadly coronavirus pandemic threatening the world. We welcome this timely initiative," Kadurugamuwa told ANI.

Kadurugamuwa noted that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksha has expressed his willingness to join the discussion and learn the best practices from the other SAARC members. Modi on Friday had proposed that the leaders of the SAARC countries should chalk out a joint strategy to fight coronavirus.

"I would like to propose that the leadership of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy," PM Modi had tweeted. Within hours, leaders of several SAARC nations endorsed PM Modi's proposal, promising their complete support towards the collective effort against the pandemic. (ANI)

