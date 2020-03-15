Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seychelles confirms first cases of coronavirus

  • PTI
  • |
  • Victoria
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 14:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 14:18 IST
Seychelles confirms first cases of coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Seychelles has confirmed its first two cases of coronavirus, which has now hit 25 countries in Africa, largely spared by the pandemic until recently. Public Health Commissioner Jude Gedeon announced late on Saturday that two citizens returning from Italy on March 11 had tested positive for the virus.

"As we learned these two people had been in contact with a sick person, we decided to do the tests this morning and the results were positive," he said. "We have now put in place the process to trace all people who were in contact with the patients, but as they are in an early stage the risk of spreading is weak." The virus has rapidly spread across African countries in recent days with Rwanda, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, and Mauritania all announcing their first cases on Saturday.

East African hubs Ethiopia and Kenya have also recorded infections. In the island nation of Seychelles, normally empty supermarkets were besieged with panicked shoppers on Sunday. Nairobi has also seen panic-buying.

Seychelles -- a popular tourist destination -- has blocked cruise ships and travelers coming from South Korea, Iran, China, and Italy. Rwanda has shut schools and churches for two weeks and banned concerts and large gatherings. Kenya has suspended international conferences and banned major public gatherings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Mexico round cut short by coronavirus restrictions, Ogier wins

Sebastien Ogier won Rally Mexico for a sixth time on Sunday after the world championship event was cut short due to changing travel restrictions resulting from the global coronavirus outbreak. The decision to end the rally after Saturdays s...

Amit Shah has assured us that political detainees in J-k will be released soon: Altaf Bukhari

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured us that the political detainees in Jammu and Kashmir will be released soon, said Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari after a meeting with the home minister on Sunday. We discussed with Home Minister Amit...

Jordan reports six new coronavirus cases

Jordans Ministry of Health on Sunday said that the kingdom has reported six new cases of the deadly novel coronavirus. Among the new cases is an American tourist who arrived from Egypt.In light of the rapid global developments and the emerg...

Coronavirus: MHA clarifies items and norms of assistance from SDRF

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA clarified the items and norms of assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund SDRF in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. MHA has laid down the norms of assistance and measures for quarantine, sample c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020