Africa must 'wake up' and 'prepare for worst' over virus: WHO

The head of the World Health Organisation on Wednesday said while Africa so far had seen few cases of COVID-19, the continent should "prepare for the worst"

"Africa should wake up," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in a virtual news conference, pointing out that "in other countries we have seen how the virus actually accelerates after a certain tipping point

"The best advice for Africa is to prepare for the worst, and prepare today."

