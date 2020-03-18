Africa must 'wake up' and 'prepare for worst' over virus: WHO
The head of the World Health Organisation on Wednesday said while Africa so far had seen few cases of COVID-19, the continent should "prepare for the worst"
"Africa should wake up," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists in a virtual news conference, pointing out that "in other countries we have seen how the virus actually accelerates after a certain tipping point
"The best advice for Africa is to prepare for the worst, and prepare today."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Africa
- World Health Organisation
- COVID
- Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
ALSO READ
NBA-Basketball Africa League postpones inaugural season due to coronavirus
NBA, FIBA's Basketball Africa League postpone games
Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs
South Africa: Africa's tallest building 'The Leonardo' opens doors for occupation
African airlines face $40 mln hit in 2020 from coronavirus