Emergency $100 bn coronavirus relief bill clears US Congress

The US Senate easily passed a USD 100 billion emergency package Wednesday to help American workers hit hard financially by the coronavirus crisis

The measure, which earlier cleared the House of Representatives and now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature, would provide for free coronavirus testing, sick pay and paid family leave, and bolster unemployment insurance for millions of Americans

The bill is the second emergency congressional aid package passed this month, and comes as lawmakers negotiate a new, mammoth federal stimulus package with the Trump administration that could reach USD 1.3 trillion, and would include emergency checks to Americans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.