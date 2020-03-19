Left Menu
Emergency $100 bn coronavirus relief bill clears US Congress

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 05:31 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 02:10 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

The US Senate easily passed a USD 100 billion emergency package Wednesday to help American workers hit hard financially by the coronavirus crisis

The measure, which earlier cleared the House of Representatives and now goes to President Donald Trump for his signature, would provide for free coronavirus testing, sick pay and paid family leave, and bolster unemployment insurance for millions of Americans

The bill is the second emergency congressional aid package passed this month, and comes as lawmakers negotiate a new, mammoth federal stimulus package with the Trump administration that could reach USD 1.3 trillion, and would include emergency checks to Americans.

