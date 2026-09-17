U.S. Sanctions Complicate Peace Talks in Ukraine

The Kremlin warned on Thursday that additional sanctions from the United States could impede diplomatic efforts to reach a peace settlement in Ukraine. This comes after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a comprehensive sanctions package targeting Russia's economy due to its involvement in the conflict.

The legislative measure, passed on Wednesday, aims to exert greater economic pressure on Moscow. The bill now awaits the signature of President Donald Trump to be enacted into law.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov regarded the sanctions as an 'unfriendly' action and indicated that Russia is scrutinizing the bill's progress closely.