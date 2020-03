March 19 (Reuters) -

* UK'S OXFAM SAYS WILL CLOSE ALL ITS HIGH STREET SHOPS UNTIL WORST OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC HAS PASSED - PA MEDIA TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3d7McOV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.