Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian economy 'remarkably unscathed' amid global coronavirus surge: Chinese media

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 22:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 21:27 IST
Indian economy 'remarkably unscathed' amid global coronavirus surge: Chinese media
Representative Image Image Credit:

Indian economy is "remarkably unscathed", while major economies across the globe are grappling with "severe fallout" due to the surge of coronavirus cases, a Chinese state-run media said on Thursday. "The world's second-most populous country with 1.3 billion people had reported just over 130 coronavirus cases and three deaths by Tuesday, in stark contrast to exploding numbers of cases around the world and despite its close proximity to massive virus clusters in Asia and a relatively unsophisticated public healthcare system," an article in the Global Times stated. "As major economies around the world grapple with severe fallout from the global coronavirus pandemic which continues to show no sign of abating, one emerging economy has remained remarkably unscathed: India," it said.

The article underlined that India's case is "encouraging" at a time when thousands of people have died as a result of the virus and hundreds of thousands of lives are potentially at risk. However, it said, "That doesn't mean India is not facing public health or economic risks, particularly as many governments around the world including those in the US and Europe have appeared to lose their grip on the pandemic and have failed to come up with any sound plan to protect their economies". As of Thursday, total 173 COVID-19 cases were reported in India. The article added, "Make no mistake, if the pandemic continues to worsen and the global economy collapses, India will not be spared if no proper precautionary moves are taken." China, meanwhile, continues to grapple with mounting death toll which climbed to 3,245 on Wednesday with eight more fatalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Man who returned from Saudi Arabia tests positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam

A man who returned recently from Saudi Arabia has tested positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam, said Andhra Pradesh Health Minister, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to thre...

My whole life has been a miracle: Rajinikanth

From starting out as a bus conductor to becoming one of the biggest stars of the country, actor Rajinikanth says he looks at his life as nothing but a series of miracles. While working in the Bangalore Transport Service, Rajinikanth bega...

MP CM Kamal Nath announces his resignation

Amid the political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced that he would submit his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon. The announcement came a day after the Supreme Court ordered the Madhya Pradesh Assemb...

HC stays FIR order against VHP leader over hate speech

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed a trial court order directing lodging of FIR against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Alok Kumar for allegedly giving hate speech during a rally last year. Justice Yogesh Khanna put on hold till May 12 the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020