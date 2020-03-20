Left Menu
Development News Edition

US President touts anti-malarial drug as potential treatment for coronavirus

As the number of coronavirus cases in the US continued to rise, President Donald Trump on Thursday said that hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, can potentially be effective for treating coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 03:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 03:22 IST
US President touts anti-malarial drug as potential treatment for coronavirus
US President Donald Trump (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

As the number of coronavirus cases in the US continued to rise, President Donald Trump on Thursday said that hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug, can potentially be effective for treating coronavirus. The US President said that the drug would be made available almost immediately to treat coronavirus.

"It has shown very, very encouraging early results. We are going to be able to make this drug available almost immediately... by prescription. There are a lot of reasons that I have to believe... that it could have a very positive effect," Trump said at a White House briefing, according to Sputnik. CNN cited Trump as saying that he has pushed the Food and Drug Administration to eliminate barriers to getting therapeutics for coronavirus to patients.

"It's been around for a long time so we know if things don't go as planned it's not going to kill anybody," CNN quoted the US President as saying. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US surged past 10,000 and the death toll crossing 100.

"We have to remove every barrier or a lot of barriers that were unnecessary and they've done that to get the rapid deployment of safe, effective treatments and we think we have some good answers," Trump said. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, however, said: "That's a drug that the President has directed us to take a closer look at as to whether an expanded use approach to that could be done and to actually see if that benefits patients. And again, we want to do that in the setting of a clinical trial, a large, pragmatic clinical trial to actually gather that information."

CNN in its report said early evidence from human cells suggests that chloroquine may have some activity against coronavirus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Allow employees to work from home: Delhi govt to private sector

The Delhi government on Friday advised all private-sector employers to allow their employees to work from home till Mar 31, in a bid to counter COVID-19. The state government advised all multinational companies, IT firms, industries, corpor...

MP political crisis: Kamal Nath announces resignation ahead of floor test

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced that he is tendering his resignation, hours ahead of the scheduled floor test. I have decided to tender my resignation to the Governor today, he said while addressing a press conf...

Man who returned from Saudi Arabia tests positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam

A man who returned recently from Saudi Arabia has tested positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam, said Andhra Pradesh Health Minister, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to thre...

My whole life has been a miracle: Rajinikanth

From starting out as a bus conductor to becoming one of the biggest stars of the country, actor Rajinikanth says he looks at his life as nothing but a series of miracles. While working in the Bangalore Transport Service, Rajinikanth bega...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020