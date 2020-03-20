Left Menu
India executes four men convicted in 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder

India hanged four men on Friday who were convicted for the rape and murder of a young woman on a bus in New Delhi in 2012, in a case that shocked the world and shamed the country over its appalling record for crimes against women. The men were executed at dawn in Tihar jail, on the outskirts of the capital, four television news channels reported. India's president had rejected pleas for clemency from the condemned men, after the Supreme Court dismissed their pleas for a review of the death sentences.

Attacked on a moving bus and left for dead on roadside, the victim, a 23-year-old physiotherapy student, clung to life for two weeks before succumbing to her injuries. She died in a hospital in Singapore, where she had been transferred in a desperate attempt to save her. Outrage over her death led to India passing tough new laws against sexual violence, including the death penalty for rape in some cases.

