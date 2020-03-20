Left Menu
Development News Edition

TIMELINE-India executes four men convicted in 2012 Delhi gang rape, murder case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 05:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 05:34 IST
TIMELINE-India executes four men convicted in 2012 Delhi gang rape, murder case

India executed four men on Friday convicted for the gang rape and murder of a woman on a New Delhi bus in December 2012, in a case that shamed and outraged a nation with one of the world's worst records for crimes against women. Here is a timeline of the case:

Dec. 16, 2012 - A 23-year-old physiotherapy student was brutally raped on a moving bus in the Indian capital of New Delhi. She and her male companion were tortured. A metal pipe was pushed into her abdomen, and a large section of her intestine was pulled out. She was thrown on the roadside and left for dead. Five men and a juvenile were arrested for the crime. Shocked by the brutality of the crime, large crowds gather for candlelit vigils in cities throughout the country, expressing their outrage and praying for the victim as she clung to life. Dec. 29, 2012 - The victim dies in a hospital in Singapore after battling serious internal injuries. Protests erupt across India, calling out government indifference, gaps in law-enforcement and rising sexual crimes against women.

Jan. 17 2013 - A fast-track court begins proceedings against the five men and one juvenile in the case. March 11, 2013 - Ram Singh, one of the main accused in the case and the driver of the bus, is found hanging in his prison cell.

April 2, 2013 - A tough new anti-rape law is passed, making stalking a crime and introducing the death sentence for convicted rapists. September 2013 - The fast-track court sentences all four adult men to death in the case. The juvenile accused is remanded to a three-year term in a detention centre and is released in 2015, after serving his term.

May 5, 2017 - India's Supreme Court upholds the death penalty of the four remaining convicts. The men file review petitions challenging the order. Jan. 17, 2020 - Indian President Ram Nath Kovind rejects their pleas for mercy.

March 20, 2020 - The four men are hanged at dawn in New Delhi's Tihar prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Novel coronavirus cases climb to 195 in India

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 more people were infected with the fast-spreading virus in various parts of the country, according to Health Ministry data. However, according to ICMR data updated on March 20,...

Allow employees to work from home: Delhi govt to private sector

The Delhi government on Friday advised all private-sector employers to allow their employees to work from home till Mar 31, in a bid to counter COVID-19. The state government advised all multinational companies, IT firms, industries, corpor...

MP political crisis: Kamal Nath announces resignation ahead of floor test

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced that he is tendering his resignation, hours ahead of the scheduled floor test. I have decided to tender my resignation to the Governor today, he said while addressing a press conf...

Man who returned from Saudi Arabia tests positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam

A man who returned recently from Saudi Arabia has tested positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam, said Andhra Pradesh Health Minister, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to thre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020