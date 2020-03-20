Left Menu
Development News Edition

US State Dept advises citizens to avoid all international travel amid coronavirus threat

In a fresh advisory issued on Thursday (local time), the US State Department advised the American citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 06:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 06:56 IST
US State Dept advises citizens to avoid all international travel amid coronavirus threat
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In a fresh advisory issued on Thursday (local time), the US State Department advised the American citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of coronavirus. "The Department of State advises US citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19. In countries where commercial departure options remain available, US citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period," the level-4 advisory read.

It said that US citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel. The advisory highlighted that many countries are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and implementing travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines, closing borders and prohibiting non-citizens from the entry with "little advance notice".

"Airlines have cancelled many international flights and several cruise operators have suspended operations or cancelled trips. If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe," the advisory warned. Recalling that on March 14, the Department authorized the departure of US personnel and family members from any diplomatic or consular posting in the world who have determined they are at higher risk of a poor outcome if exposed to COVID-19 or who have requested departure based on a commensurate justification, the advisory said.

"These departures may limit the ability of US embassies and consulates to provide services to US citizens." It urged the travellers to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and make it easier to locate them in an emergency.

The number of coronavirus cases in the US has surged past 10,000 while worldwide, this number has crossed two lakhs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Covid-19: Railway employee suspended for hiding son's Europe travel history

South Western Railway suspended an employee on Thursday, for allegedly hiding her sons travel history who returned from Spain. The employees son has now been kept under isolation. Earlier it was reported that the man had a travel history of...

Novel coronavirus cases climb to 195 in India

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 more people were infected with the fast-spreading virus in various parts of the country, according to Health Ministry data. However, according to ICMR data updated on March 20,...

Allow employees to work from home: Delhi govt to private sector

The Delhi government on Friday advised all private-sector employers to allow their employees to work from home till Mar 31, in a bid to counter COVID-19. The state government advised all multinational companies, IT firms, industries, corpor...

MP political crisis: Kamal Nath announces resignation ahead of floor test

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced that he is tendering his resignation, hours ahead of the scheduled floor test. I have decided to tender my resignation to the Governor today, he said while addressing a press conf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020