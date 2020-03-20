Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board over company's bailout pursuit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 07:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 07:02 IST
Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board over company's bailout pursuit

Indian-American Nikki Haley has resigned from the Boeing's board of directors over the major airline manufacturer's pursuit of federal assistance to mitigate its financial crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two-term governor of South Carolina and former US Ambassador to the UN, Haley resigned from the board on March 16, according to a Boeing filing before the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Haley had joined the Boeing board on April 29 last year. She served on the Finance and Audit Committees. "A variety of approaches are currently under discussion among policy makers in the administration and the Congress, as well as the private sector, to address the near-term liquidity needs of the aerospace, travel, and other sectors affected by the current COVID-19 crisis," the Boeing said in its filing before the SEC.  "The Company is participating in those discussions and has informed the board about the options currently being considered. Ambassador Haley informed the company that, as a matter of philosophical principle, she does not believe that the company should seek support from the federal government, and therefore decided to resign from the board," the company said.

In her resignation letter, Haley said the board and its executive team are going in a direction which she cannot support. "As we encounter the Covid-19 crisis, Boeing, along with many other companies, face another major set of challenges. I want to be part of helping the company as it pushes through it. However, the board and executive team are going in a direction I cannot support," she said.

"While I know cash is tight, that is equally true for numerous other industries and for millions of small businesses. I cannot support a move to lean on the federal government for a stimulus or bailout that prioritises our company over others and relies on taxpayers to guarantee our financial position. I have long held strong convictions that this is not the role of government," Haley wrote. Boeing in a brief statement said, "We appreciate her service on the board and wish her well." PTI LKJ AQS AQS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

WB Guv meets CAB president, discusses cricket potential in state

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday met Cricket Assocition of Bengal CAB president Avishek Dalmiya, who briefed him about the sports and the potential of the youngsters in the state. Had interaction with Abhishek, the youngest c...

Covid-19: Railway employee suspended for hiding son's Europe travel history

South Western Railway suspended an employee on Thursday, for allegedly hiding her sons travel history who returned from Spain. The employees son has now been kept under isolation. Earlier it was reported that the man had a travel history of...

Novel coronavirus cases climb to 195 in India

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 more people were infected with the fast-spreading virus in various parts of the country, according to Health Ministry data. However, according to ICMR data updated on March 20,...

Allow employees to work from home: Delhi govt to private sector

The Delhi government on Friday advised all private-sector employers to allow their employees to work from home till Mar 31, in a bid to counter COVID-19. The state government advised all multinational companies, IT firms, industries, corpor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020