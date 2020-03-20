Over 13000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in US, fatalities 200

Washington [US], Mar 20 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of cases of COVID-19 in the United States has reached 13,680 and 200 people have died so far, said John Hopkins University on Friday. A day earlier, the university reported about 9,345 confirmed cases, with 150 fatalities.

The state of Washington is the worst-hit US region where 74 people died of COVID-19. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 240,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.