BRIEF-HK Express Says Will Suspend All Flight Operations On A Short-Term Basis From 23 March Until 30 April 2020 Inclusive

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd: * HK EXPRESS SAYS WILL SUSPEND ALL FLIGHT OPERATIONS ON A SHORT-TERM BASIS FROM 23 MARCH UNTIL 30 APRIL 2020 INCLUSIVE

* HK EXPRESS - LOOKING INTO RESUMING FLIGHT OPERATIONS ON MAY 1; TICKET SALES REMAIN AVAILABLE FOR MAY 2020 AND BEYOND * HK EXPRESS- CUSTOMERS AFFECTED BY SUSPENSION WILL HAVE OPTION OF CHANGING THEIR TRAVEL DATE, TRAVEL ROUTE OR RECEIVE A FULL REFUND

* HK EXPRESS - BRINGING FORWARD LEAVE PLANS FOR CREW BY REALLOCATING LEAVE ORIGINALLY ASSIGNED IN H2 TO PERIOD BETWEEN APRIL AND JUNE * HK EXPRESS- SUSPENSION IN LIGHT OF SIGNIFICANT DROP IN TRAVEL DEMAND DUE TO COVID-19 AND GROWING TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY HONG KONG SAR GOVERNMENT Source text: [https://www.hkexpress.com/en-hk/your-trips/important-travel-notice/ ] Further company coverage:

