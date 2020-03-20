Left Menu
Development News Edition

Egypt activist who urged prisoner release amid virus freed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 18:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 18:36 IST
Egypt activist who urged prisoner release amid virus freed

The mother of a prominent Egyptian activist was released from detention after her arrest the previous day for staging a protest demanding that prisoners be released amid the coronavirus pandemic, her daughter said. Laila Soueif, the mother of imprisoned 38-year-old activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, was released late Thursday after being arrested a day earlier along with her daughter, sister and another female activist.

The women had rallied outside the headquarters of Egypt's Cabinet in downtown Cairo raising banners reading: “Release prisoners.” The four women were charged with violating the country's strict ban on protests with their small gathering and of spreading false news about Egypt's over-crowded correctional facilities. The prosecutor ordered the release of the four detainees late Wednesday on bail.

However, Soueif remained in custody and was taken to the State Security Prosecutors' office for further questioning before she, too, was released, her youngest daughter, Sanaa Seif, wrote on her Facebook page. Seif did not participate in the protest.

A government press officer did not return phone calls seeking comment. Abdel Fattah's family have all been vocal rights activists in Egypt. Abdel Fattah, a 38-year-old software engineer, grew into a figurehead of the pro-democracy protest movement on social media during the 2011 uprising that removed longtime President Hosni Mubarak.

Abdel Fattah served a five-year prison sentence for violating Egypt's protest ban. In September, not long after his release, he was arrested again amid a widespread crackdown that followed minor protests demanding current President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi step down, although he did not participate in them. Human rights advocates around the globe are echoing demands to reduce incarceration arguing that prisons can be breeding grounds for the spread of the virus, which leads to the disease COVID-19.

Several Middle Eastern countries that were hit by the novel virus have already started releasing prisoners, including Iran and Bahrain. So far, Egypt's government has registered seven fatalities among 256 confirmed cases of the infectious disease, none of them inmates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Mixed martial arts-Jones crowned champ as Cage Warriors defies coronavirus

Mason Jones knocked out Joe McColgan to be crowned Cage Warriors lightweight champion on Friday and with the coronavirus sweeping the globe, it may be some time before another title fight takes place in this or any other MMA promotion. Padd...

BRIEF-Hard Rock International Says Will Temporarily Close All Co-Owned Hard Rock Cafe Locations Internationally

HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL -TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL CO-OWNED HARD ROCK CAFE LOCATIONS INTERNATIONALLY HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL - TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE SELECT HARD ROCK HOTEL AND HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO LOCATIONS IN U.S. AND ABROAD HARD ROC...

EXCLUSIVE-Coronavirus, gas slump put brakes on Exxon's giant Mozambique LNG plan

Exxon Mobil is likely to delay the greenlighting of its 30 billion liquefied natural gas LNG project in Mozambique as the coronavirus disrupts early works and a depressed gas market makes investors wary, six sources told Reuters.Top U.S. oi...

Progress in U.S. coronavirus economic stimulus talks amid major disagreements- Schumer

Negotiations on a possible 1 trillion coronavirus economic stimulus bill were moving ahead, but agreement by a deadline at midnight on Friday deal was becoming elusive with several major issues dividing congressional Republicans and Democra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020