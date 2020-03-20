Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal pledges nearly USD 1 mn to SAARC Corona Emergency Fund

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:41 IST
Nepal pledges nearly USD 1 mn to SAARC Corona Emergency Fund
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nepal on Friday pledged nearly USD one million contributions to the SAARC Corona Emergency Fund, which was proposed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an initial offer of USD 10 million to help combat the viral pandemic in the region. In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister K P Oli thanked India and China for providing cooperation to Nepal to fight the deadly coronavirus infection. Within days of Modi's announcement of creation of the emergency fund, India has supplied medical supplies, testing equipment, and sanitizers among other items to Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. Pledging 100 million Nepalese Rupee (USD 8,35,657) contributions to the SAARC Corona Emergency Fund, Oli in his speech urged citizens to remain calm and maintain patience as he assured his government's full support in fighting the disease.

He also ensured smooth supply of essential commodities to the citizens in the wake of the global pandemic. Nepal has so far reported only one confirmed case of coronavirus and the patient has already been treated.

In a video conference on forming a joint strategy to fight COVID-19 in the SAARC region, Prime Minister Modi on March 15 proposed the SAARC Corona Emergency Fund with an initial offer of USD 10 million from India and asserted that the best way to deal with the pandemic was by coming together, and not growing apart. Apart from Modi, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, Nepalese Prime Minister Oli, Bhutanese premier Lotay Tshering, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and Special Assistant to Pakistani Prime Minister on Health Zafar Mirza, participated in the conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Padres RHP Munoz undergoes Tommy John surgery

San Diego Padres right-hander Andres Munoz underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2020 season, the team announced Friday. Munoz, 21, posted a 1-1 record with a 3.91 ERA in 22 relief appearances last season after being called ...

DE Griffin says he won't return to Vikings

Issuing a thank you to the fans of Minnesota, free agent defensive end Everson Griffen made it clear Friday that he will not be returning to the Vikings. Griffen, 32, has played his entire 10-year NFL career with the Vikings, but his agent ...

Mixed martial arts-Jones crowned champ as Cage Warriors defies coronavirus

Mason Jones knocked out Joe McColgan to be crowned Cage Warriors lightweight champion on Friday and with the coronavirus sweeping the globe, it may be some time before another title fight takes place in this or any other MMA promotion. Padd...

BRIEF-Hard Rock International Says Will Temporarily Close All Co-Owned Hard Rock Cafe Locations Internationally

HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL -TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL CO-OWNED HARD ROCK CAFE LOCATIONS INTERNATIONALLY HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL - TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE SELECT HARD ROCK HOTEL AND HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO LOCATIONS IN U.S. AND ABROAD HARD ROC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020