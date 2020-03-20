Left Menu
Development News Edition

European Parliament has first reported virus case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Warsaw
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 21:05 IST
European Parliament has first reported virus case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Polish member of the European Parliament said Friday he had tested positive for coronavirus, making him the first known MEP with the disease. "Folks, I got tested for COVID-19. It was positive. I'm in the hospital and I feel fine," Adam Jarubas said on Twitter.

The 45-year-old is a member of the conservative EPP political group in the European Parliament and is also the vice president of Poland's PSL farmers party. The European Parliament said its medical service was aware of the situation and was in touch with Jarubas.

"EP is not informed of other cases among MEPS," parliament spokesman Jaume Duch told AFP. Jarubas last attended parliamentary sessions on March 9 and 10, before flying back to Poland the next day.

To date 378 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including six deaths, have been registered in the EU member of 38 million people. The European Parliament will hold a special session next week to confirm the urgent measures proposed by the Commission regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he has put Defense Production Act into gear to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he had put the wartime Defense Production Act into action to aid the fight against coronavirus after saying earlier this week he would invoke the measure when needed. The measure is meant to a...

Wells Fargo rolls out waivers, aid in response to coronavirus outbreak

Wells Fargo Co said on Friday it is suspending residential property foreclosure sales, evictions and involuntary automobile repossessions due to the coronavirus outbreak. The bank also said it is temporarily closing some branches, adjustin...

FACTBOX-Five statewide stay-at-home orders, 31% of U.S. economy

The five U.S. states where governors have closed or have said they will soon be closing non-essential businesses account for about 31 of the worlds biggest economy.Authorities have called such steps necessary to slow the spread of the coron...

Padres RHP Munoz undergoes Tommy John surgery

San Diego Padres right-hander Andres Munoz underwent Tommy John surgery and will miss the entire 2020 season, the team announced Friday. Munoz, 21, posted a 1-1 record with a 3.91 ERA in 22 relief appearances last season after being called ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020