Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal Commits NPR 100 million to SAARC emergency fund to fight COVID-19 outbreak

Nepal has committed NPR 100 million to the SAARC emergency fund proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help combat the coronavirus pandemic in the region.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 22:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 22:05 IST
Nepal Commits NPR 100 million to SAARC emergency fund to fight COVID-19 outbreak
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli addressed the nation on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

Nepal has committed NPR 100 million to the SAARC emergency fund proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help combat the coronavirus pandemic in the region. The announcement in this regard was made by Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during his first address to the nation after undergoing a kidney transplant.

"After I was discharged from the hospital, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi organised a video conference between the heads of the SAARC nations, in which I also had taken part. At that time I had committed to contribute to the fund," KP Oli said. "In order to extend help in fighting the virus in the SAARC region, I hereby announce a commitment of 100 million rupees from Nepal's side in the fund," he added.

During his address to the nation, Oli announced further restrictions on travel, including the ban on all international flights to Nepal from March 22 to March 31, along with strict health check-ups at the borders. Urging people to change the lifestyle at the time of emergency, Oli also announced ban on long-distance vehicles movement from March 23 until further notice.

He also announced that all the government offices, except those running essential services, will remain closed from March 23 to April 3. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

KCR's Karimnagar tour postponed amid coronavirus threat

The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Ministers...

Trump says he has put Defense Production Act into gear to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he had put the wartime Defense Production Act into action to aid the fight against coronavirus after saying earlier this week he would invoke the measure when needed. The measure is meant to a...

Wells Fargo rolls out waivers, aid in response to coronavirus outbreak

Wells Fargo Co said on Friday it is suspending residential property foreclosure sales, evictions and involuntary automobile repossessions due to the coronavirus outbreak. The bank also said it is temporarily closing some branches, adjustin...

FACTBOX-Five statewide stay-at-home orders, 31% of U.S. economy

The five U.S. states where governors have closed or have said they will soon be closing non-essential businesses account for about 31 of the worlds biggest economy.Authorities have called such steps necessary to slow the spread of the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020