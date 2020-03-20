Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan can't afford nationwide lockdown to prevent coronavirus spread: PM Imran Khan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 23:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 23:01 IST
Pakistan can't afford nationwide lockdown to prevent coronavirus spread: PM Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan cannot afford to implement nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. Earlier in the day, Pakistan reported its third COVID-19 death and the total number of confirmed cases rose to 464. The third death was reported in the country's biggest city Karachi, the capital of Southern Sindh province which has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country.

"Lockdown means curfew-like situation, which will create unrest in the country and we cannot afford that. It would make poor people more vulnerable," Khan told reporters here. He, however, said lockdown could be implemented in specified clusters, if needed, and hoped that the masses would self-quarantine and help the government to fight the virus menace.

Khan requested citizens to limit their movement and remain inside their homes for a period of one to two months. He also urged people to adopt social distancing as a precautionary measure. He said the coronavirus situation in the country is being monitored on daily basis and experiences of various countries, especially China, will be taken into account to combat the crisis.

Khan said if the cases further spike, four to five per cent people may need hospitalisation, which will put a strain on the available medical resources. He said the government is working on a financial package to tide over the possible economic impact of the viral outbreak in the country. Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said the government is working on a joint strategy to bring a stimulus package for industries affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

He said a survey is being conducted to understand which industries were most hurt and as part of the stimulus measures, taxes will be reduced on certain products, while subsidies will be given on others. Replying to a question, Sheikh said it was agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that Pakistan's expense on dealing with the coronavirus outbreak should not be added to the deficit amount.

He said the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank also agreed to provide loans to Pakistan on flexible terms to deal with the outbreak. National Disaster Management Authority chief Lieutenant General Muhammad Afzal said isolation wards at every big hospital in the country have been set up. He said 12 million face masks have been acquired in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, while another order of same quantity has already been given. He said the government has already ordered 800 ventilators from China and the number could be increased to 6,000, if needed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

KCR's Karimnagar tour postponed amid coronavirus threat

The Karimnagar tour of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been postponed to prevent interruptions in the screening and medical arrangements taking place on a large scale in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Chief Ministers...

Trump says he has put Defense Production Act into gear to fight coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Friday he had put the wartime Defense Production Act into action to aid the fight against coronavirus after saying earlier this week he would invoke the measure when needed. The measure is meant to a...

Wells Fargo rolls out waivers, aid in response to coronavirus outbreak

Wells Fargo Co said on Friday it is suspending residential property foreclosure sales, evictions and involuntary automobile repossessions due to the coronavirus outbreak. The bank also said it is temporarily closing some branches, adjustin...

FACTBOX-Five statewide stay-at-home orders, 31% of U.S. economy

The five U.S. states where governors have closed or have said they will soon be closing non-essential businesses account for about 31 of the worlds biggest economy.Authorities have called such steps necessary to slow the spread of the coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020