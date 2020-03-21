Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delta warns of 80% revenue drop as US carriers fear doom

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 03:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 03:42 IST
Delta warns of 80% revenue drop as US carriers fear doom

Delta Air Lines on Friday warned the coronavirus pandemic will cut its second quarter earnings by 80 per cent compared to 2019, and ratings agency S&P said other US carriers faced similar fates. "We're now projecting our June quarter revenues will be down by USD 10 billion compared to a year ago -- an 80 per cent reduction," Delta's chief executive Ed Bastian said in a note to employees.

The hotel and travel industries have borne the initial brunt of the impact of the drastic shutdowns caused by the global virus outbreak, but worse may be ahead, Bastian said, and "recovery will take an extended period once the virus is contained." Amid the spreading economic carnage, Bastian said there are now 13,000 employees who have taken voluntary unpaid leave, and "we could use more." That is an increase from the 10,000 he reported Wednesday had gone on leave, foregoing salary but maintaining benefits such as health insurance. In a regulatory filing, Delta also announced it had taken out a USD 2.6 billion loan that was secured by "certain aircraft." The virus's spread has forced carriers to slash routes as countries shut their borders and impose movement restrictions and US airlines have asked Congress for a USD 50 billion bailout to survive the crisis.

Separately, S&P Global Ratings downgraded American Airlines credit to B from BB- due to "reduced demand from the continued spread of the virus on the company's credit metrics." "While the company is reducing its capacity and some associated costs and is benefitting from the steep decline in oil prices, we expect these factors to be more than offset by its much weaker traffic," S&P said in a statement. The agency has cut the debt ratings for a slew of American carriers this week, including Southwest Airlines, which also has struggled due to the year-long grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX aircraft. S&P cut the outlook for United Airlines to negative.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Emirates suspends France, Germany, Nigeria and some U.S. flights due to pandemic

Emirates, one of the worlds biggest international airlines, is suspending all flights to France, Germany, Nigeria, New York, and New Jersey due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to internal emails seen by Reuters. France, Germany and N...

'Never forget - precautions not panic': PM appeals countrymen on COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the countrymen not to panic in wake of coronavirus spread and take precautions to prevent any risk to their lives from the lethal infection. Never forget - precautions not panic It is not only ...

Hafeez takes a dig at tainted Sharjeel's comeback

Senior all-rounder and former captain Muhammad Hafeez is not happy about Sharjeel Khan being offered another chance to play for the national team after completing a two and a half year ban for spot-fixing. Hafeez, who made his Pakistan debu...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 459 pm The Chhattisgarh government has ordered all its offices, except those providing essential and emergency services, to remain shu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020