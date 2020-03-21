Left Menu
North Korea fires 2 missiles toward Sea of Japan: Report

North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles from the North Pyongan Province toward the Sea of Japan, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Earlier in the day, Yonhap reported about the launch of an unidentified projectile from North Korea toward the Sea of Japan.

Pyongyang's previous launch took place on March 9. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

