Iran releases French academic Roland Marchal - French presidency official

Iranian authorities have released French academic Roland Marchal, who has been imprisoned in Iran since June 2019, a French presidency official said on Saturday.

Roland is due to arrive in France around midday on Saturday, the official said.

French President Emmanuel Macron urged the Iranian authorities to also release French citizen Fariba Adelkhah, who is still imprisoned, the official added.

